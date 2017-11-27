New Airbus Jet Gains EASA, FAA Safety Clearance

The world’s two major aviation regulatory bodies have given certification to the Airbus A350-1000, providing necessary safety authorization for the new wide-body aircraft that is on-track for delivery to the first customer before the end of 2017.

The A350-1000 is the largest variant of the A350 series, twin-engine wide-body jets and the first Airbus aircraft designed with both fuselage and wing structures formed mainly in carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer materials. The A350-900 has been in service since 2015, with Qatar Airways – which is slated to be the launch customer for the A350-100, too

Related: FAA Approves Airbus A350 XWB for Extended-Range Diversion Operation

The A350-100 will seat 366 passengers in a three-class arrangement for routes exceeding 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 km).

The new aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, has been in assembly September 2015. An intensive program of flight tests has been in process for most of the past 12 months, and the OEM reported that the European Aviation Safety Agency released its EASA A350-1000 Type Certification document, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration released its FAA A350-1000 Type Certification document at the same time.

Related: Wings Now in Production for Wide-Body A350 XWB

According to some reports, there had been some concern of a delay in receiving the FAA Type Certification. Each of the certification documents was delivered to Airbus EVP - Engineering Charles Champion last week.

Type certification reviews both the airframe and its flight systems to ensure the aircraft meets all criteria for safety and airworthiness. Three A350-1000 flight test aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce engines accumulated over 1,600 flight hours during testing.

“Receiving the A350-1000 Type Certification from EASA and FAA less than one year after its first flight is an incredible achievement for Airbus and for all our partners who have been instrumental in building and testing this superb wide-body aircraft,” stated Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and president - Commercial Aircraft.

The jet builder reports it has orders for 169 of the A350-1000 from 11 customers.