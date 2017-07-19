Milestone Delivery for Long-Range Gulfstream G550

Gulfstream Aerospace delivered the 550th Gulfstream G550, saying the milestone solidifies the long-range business jet’s position in the increasingly competitive business aviation market sector. The long-range aircraft — it has an operating range of 6,750 nmi (7,768 miles / 12,501 km) — was introduced in 2003, and is operated notably by Netjets (the fractional ownership service for business aircraft) but also by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and the Israeli Air Force.

The G550 is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR710 C4-11 turbofan engines, and according to the developer it has the longest range of any business jet in its class. It can fly at a maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet/15,545 meters and at speeds up to Mach 0.885.

“This milestone delivery affirms the continued demand for the G550, one of the most dependable and sought-after aircraft in the world today,” stated Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “The G550’s best-in-class range and payload have earned it a lasting reputation as a versatile aircraft for business aviation and an ideal platform for special missions.”

The G550 carries up to 19 passengers on shorter routes and up to eight passengers and four crew for maximum distances (e.g., New York to Dubai, or London to Los Angeles.)

Gulfstream noted the aircraft has amassed over 50 city-to-city speed records in more than 10 years in service, including London to Tokyo in just over 11 hours and Beijing to New York in just under 14 hours.

Gulfstream is a United Technologies subsidiary that builds its business aircraft in Savannah, Ga.