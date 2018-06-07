Menu
ntopology element-free lattice image nTopology
nTopology, a Lockheed Martin Ventures investment, develops CAD software for functional, generative design, and optimization of high-performance parts.
News

Lockheed Raising Venture Investments by $100 Million

Defense giant emphasizes federal tax savings are being returned to grow business, “disrupt industry”

Lockheed Martin announced it plans to raise its venture capital fund by $100 million, doubling its strategy of investing in “early-stage companies” involved in autonomy and advanced manufacturing. It will make a total of $200 million in capital and R&D investments this year.

"Our focus is on finding and investing in companies developing cutting-edge technologies that will grow our business and disrupt our industry," stated Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.

Related: Boeing Investing in Aerospace Battery Technology

Martin added that Lockheed’s experience working with federal government buyers helps it to guide start-up firms "navigate through the early stages of product development".

According to Lockheed, its increase in venture capital funding is drawn in part from $460 million it has saved due to recent federal tax reform.

Related: Boeing Takes Stake in AI, Machine Learning Tech Developer

Lockheed’s recent investments in early-stage companies have been focused on sensor technologies, autonomy, artificial intelligence, and cyber technology. As an example, it cited nTopology, a recent Lockheed investment and creator of ELEMENT, a CAD software used in additive and advanced manufacturing.

"Our investment in nTopology will bring strategic advantages in Lockheed Martin's computational design processes and help shorten the periods between the design and manufacturing phase," according to Moran.

In addition to its capital investments this year, Lockheed plans to invest $100 million in employee training over the next five years, and $50 million in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, including establishing a Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship Fund.

TAGS: CAD and CAM
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Thinkstock AI promo
Strong Forecast for EU Machine Tool Orders
Jun 06, 2018
Boeing 737 APU
Boeing, Safran Link to Produce APUs
Jun 05, 2018
Rolls Royce Pearl Engine for biz jets
Rolls Introduces New Engine for Business Jets
Jun 04, 2018
F135 engine assembly
Pratt & Whitney Wins $2B Award for F135 Engines
Jun 03, 2018