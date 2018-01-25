Leasing Group Orders Rolls-Royce Engines Worth $450M

Rolls-Royce plc will supply Trent 1000 TEN engines for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft ordered by AerCap, a jet leasing agency. The 787 is a dual-engine, long-range passenger jets that Boeing calls its “most fuel-efficient commercial jet design,” with a structure that includes a large volume of composite materials to help reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% versus similar-size jets.

AerCap is said to be the world’s largest Dreamliner customer, and last year ordered 30 787-9 Dreamliners at a reported $8.1 billion. It has approximately 200 commercial aircraft customers in about 80 countries, with over 1,500 aircraft in its portfolio.

Related: Rolls-Royce to Restart Texas Engine Center

Rolls estimated the contract at $450 million at list prices. AerCap’s order with Boeing includes options for five additional 787s.

The Trent 1000 TEN high-bypass turbofan engine — which started service for the Boeing 787 in November 2017 — is the latest version of the Trent 1000 series, incorporating technologies from the Trent XWB and Advance engine programs but with “half the noise footprint” of those earlier designs, according to the developer.