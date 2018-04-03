Menu
Embraer E-Jet series Embraer
The Embraer E-Jet series of a narrow-body, twin-engine jets are used in standard commercial routes and for regional service. The E175 seats 78 to 88 passengers, while the larger E190 and E195 jets seat 100 to 124 passengers.
News

Labor Interests Challenge Boeing-Embraer Venture

Brazilian labor stirring opposition to government consent to combining commercial aircraft interests

The Boeing Co. and Embraer S.A. have been silent for several weeks on the progress of negotiations toward their proposed partnership, though the prospective venture is in the news again due to apparent Brazilian labor opposition. Union leaders there have accused Brazilian government officials with negotiating secretly to sell a stake in the Embraer commercial aircraft business, against the interest of workers.

“We ask President Temer not to sell Embraer,” Herbert Claros da Silva, a labor union leader testified in a Brazilian Senate human rights committee hearing on the proposed sale. Brazilian leaders and Embraer officials did not appear at the hearing.

Related: Boeing Proposes Venture to Control Embraer

Neither Embraer nor Boeing has commented on the opposition.

Embraer is a formerly state-owned aircraft designer and builder, now privately controlled. However, the government retains a “golden share” in the business, giving it authority over the sale of the controlling interest.

Related: $2.9-Billion Order for New Embraer Jets

In January, Boeing proposed establishing a joint-venture with Embraer to operate that company’s commercial aircraft business. Embraer’s defense aircraft division would not be involved in the new venture, and reportedly the government’s golden share would be preserved in the joint-venture ownership.

Embraer is the world’s third-largest aircraft designer and builder. Boeing’s interest in the joint venture is to expand its position in the industry’s midsized and regional jet (70-130 seats) sector. Not coincidentally, it was for that market segment that Bombardier Inc. recently introduced its CSeries aircraft series.

Boeing challenged a sale of the CSeries aircraft as unfair trade practice, and Bombardier subsequently sold a half interest in the CSeries program to Airbus S.A.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Boeing SA partnership - Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz
Boeing Agrees to Localize MRO in Saudi Arabia
Apr 02, 2018
HondaJet HA-420 in flight
ANA Adopting HondaJet for Charters, Feeders
Apr 01, 2018
GKN aero-structures
Shareholders Accept Melrose, Dana Loses GKN Powertrain
Mar 29, 2018
F35-water-landing-800.jpg
New Report Hints US May Slash F-35 Purchases
Mar 28, 2018