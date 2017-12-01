Honda's Monthly Production Total Sets New Records

Honda Motor Co. reported a new monthly record for groupwide automobile production during October 2017, with 452,965 vehicles produced among all its regional subsidiaries. That figure is 7.3% higher than the October 2016 production figure, and brings Honda’s total year-to-date production total to 4,326,648 vehicles, up 4.7% versus the January-October 2016 period.

The October results were impressive for Honda operations outside of Japan. Outside Japan, Honda operations produced 389,599 vehicles — also a monthly production record — which is 9.5% higher than the figure for October 2016. And, this result raises the YTD production total to 3.664,785 vehicles, 5.6% higher than last year’s 10-month production total.

Within Japan, where Honda is based, the automaker produced 72,366 vehicles, which is 2.9% less than its October. For the year-to-date, Honda’s Japan operations have produced 661,863 vehicles, just 0.2% higher than last year’s comparable production total.

In contrast, Honda’s operations in China are delivering impressive results. Those plants set a new record for monthly production during October with 1113,330 new vehicles completed, 20.5% higher than last October’s result. And, the Chinese operations now have produced 1,165,978 units, which is 23.0% higher than last year’s January-October total production.

Another less-than-impressive result for Honda came from its North American operations. These locations produced 167,952 vehicles during October, essentially even (-0.1%) will last October’s result, and yet for the current year’s running production total the North American operations have produced 1,563,023 units, which is 6.4% less than 2016’s comparable production total.