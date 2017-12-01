Menu
Honda CRV assembly line Honda
Honda Motor Co. set monthly production records for its worldwide operations and for operations outside of Japan.
News

Honda's Monthly Production Total Sets New Records

Automaker produced almost 453,000 cars worldwide in October, though Japan and North America output slowed

Honda Motor Co. reported a new monthly record for groupwide automobile production during October 2017, with 452,965 vehicles produced among all its regional subsidiaries. That figure is 7.3% higher than the October 2016 production figure, and brings Honda’s total year-to-date production total to 4,326,648 vehicles, up 4.7% versus the January-October 2016 period.

The October results were impressive for Honda operations outside of Japan. Outside Japan, Honda operations produced 389,599 vehicles — also a monthly production record — which is 9.5% higher than the figure for October 2016. And, this result raises the YTD production total to 3.664,785 vehicles, 5.6% higher than last year’s 10-month production total.

Related: After $150M Investment, Honda Starts New Transmission Production

Within Japan, where Honda is based, the automaker produced 72,366 vehicles, which is 2.9% less than its October. For the year-to-date, Honda’s Japan operations have produced 661,863 vehicles, just 0.2% higher than last year’s comparable production total.

In contrast, Honda’s operations in China are delivering impressive results. Those plants set a new record for monthly production during October with 1113,330 new vehicles completed, 20.5% higher than last October’s result. And, the Chinese operations now have produced 1,165,978 units, which is 23.0% higher than last year’s January-October total production.

Another less-than-impressive result for Honda came from its North American operations. These locations produced 167,952 vehicles during October, essentially even (-0.1%) will last October’s result, and yet for the current year’s running production total the North American operations have produced 1,563,023 units, which is 6.4% less than 2016’s comparable production total.

TAGS: Machining / Cutting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CPI Aero Contracted for HondaJet Components, Assemblies
May 25, 2011
The HondaJet light aircraft seats up to five passengers in a standard configuration and has a flight range of 1180 nautical miles 1357 miles
FAA Certifies Final Design, Flight-Worthiness for HondaJet
Dec 14, 2015
Airbus E Fan X hybrid-electric demonstrator aircraft
Airbus, Rolls, Siemens Teamed for Electric Aircraft
Nov 29, 2017
Airbus A350-1000 twin-engine wide-body jet
New Airbus Jet Gains EASA, FAA Safety Clearance
Nov 27, 2017