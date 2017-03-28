Menu
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama builds Honda Odyssey and Pilot SUVs and Ridgeline light truck and also produces the Acura MDX SUV

Honda Plans Expansion at Alabama SUV/Pickup Plant

$85-million first-phase project will extend assembly line, create flexibility, efficiency Completion in 2018 Eyeing future models, technologies

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama reported it plans to invest $85 million to expand one of its light-truck assembly lines, describing it as the first stage of a multi-phase project to improve manufacturing flexibility, and logistical efficiency “for future models and prepare for future technologies.”

HMA, in Lincoln, Ala., builds Honda Odyssey and Pilot SUVs and Ridgeline light truck, and also produces the Acura MDX SUV.

The automaker has not indicated the full scope of its capital investment program, nor the products that may be manufactured there in the future. It noted that its investments at HMA since 2011 exceed $750 million, and have brought more than 450 new employees to work there.

In addition to assembling SUVs and pickups at a current total capacity of 340,000 vehicles annually, the Alabama plant builds the V-6 engines installed in those vehicles. The plant has 4,500 employees.

According to Honda, the current construction program is expected to be completed in 2018.

"This significant financial investment in our Lincoln facility will enhance Honda's manufacturing efficiency and flexibility to help us meet strong customer demand for our products and prepare us for future opportunities in our industry," stated HMA president Jeff Tomko.

