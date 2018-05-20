GE Expanding Service to Rival OEMs’ Turbines

General Electric’s GE Power Services division is expanding its offerings to businesses and utilities using gas turbines designed by competing OEMs, specifically products of Siemens AG and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Specifically, GE introduced services it will offer to “advance the performance and reliability of Siemens’ SGT-800 and Mitsubishi’s 501F units.

GE Power designs and manufactures gas-powered turbines for electricity generation, and power control technologies. The GE Power Services business supports customers who operate more than 28,000 power-generation assets worldwide, with software and analytic capabilities to improve performance.

GE stated that adopting its “advanced capabilities and technology” will help gas plant operators “gain more flexibility, reliability, and efficiency, along with longer maintenance intervals and better overall performance.”

The group also noted it has over $200 million in backlogged orders concerning "cross-fleet" programs for gas turbines.

GE Power offers a range of capabilities to other OEMs' gas turbine fleets, including Siemens' and Mitsubishi's SGT-800 and 501F units.

“GE is proven as one of the technology leaders and trusted service providers with 50 million hours of F-class operating experience on our own fleet, which we are applying to cross-fleet assets,” stated Scott Strazik, GE Power Services president and CEO. “We’re also benefiting from the extensive steam turbine, generator and HRSG other-OEM capabilities and expertise we acquired from Alstom’s power business in November 2015. We’ve combined all of these attributes and broadened our capabilities to now include select cross-fleet gas turbines.”

The expanded range of services includes applying insights from 50 million operating hours with GE’s F-class gas turbines, and developing new hardware components (proprietary GE technologies like coatings, alloys, and cooling methods for turbines and combustion components) and services to improve performance and reduce downtime.

Another gas turbine cross-fleet capability available is remote monitoring, to help increase reliability and availability, and reduce operation and maintenance costs.

GE reported it has completed several programs at 501F power plants to improve output and efficiency, and to improve emissions performance with lower turndown and better fuel flexibility.

Its long-term service agreements for SGT-800 turbine installations cover maintenance and performance upgrades, including extending maintenance intervals, increasing power output by up to 6% and efficiency up to 1.5%.

“With the expansion of our gas turbine cross-fleet capabilities, we’re adopting other OEMs’ units into our fleet for long-term services support,” stated Martin O’Neill, GE Power Services general manager of cross-fleet solutions for business. “As an OEM with a collective 270+ years of power generation experience, we’re combining our proven expertise across similar gas turbine technologies with data-driven insights to improve the original performance and flexibility of these units.”