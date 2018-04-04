Menu
Embraer E2 jet, Widerøe Embraer
Widerøe, the largest regional carrier in Scandinavia, has a contract worth up to $873 million with Embraer for up to 15 E2 jets. It will be the launch customer for the E190-E2 aircraft.
News

Embraer Delivers First New-Generation E2 Jet

Norwegian regional airline adding first turbofan-powered jets, seeking to expand route network

Embraer has delivered its first E190-E2 aircraft to Widerøe, the Norwegian airline that will be the launch customer for the new jet series later this month.

The E190-E2 is the first of three new versions of the E-Jets series, narrow-body aircraft seating 80 to 146 passengers. Two more variants will be introduced through 2021. The Widerøe E190-E2 is configured with 114 seats in a single-class layout.

The twin-engine aircraft are powered by exclusively by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) engines. Pratt & Whitney also supplies its APS2600E auxiliary power unit (APU) as the exclusive APU for the E2 family.

The E190-E2 will be first turbofan-powered aircraft in Widerøe’s fleet, which is part of its strategy to expand its route network to more international destinations.

“The E190-E2 is an impressive aircraft. It is the ideal airplane for Widerøe as we introduce jets for the first time in the company’s 84-year history,” stated CEO Stein Nilsen. “I am convinced our passengers are going to love the cabin, our operations people are going to embrace the new technology, while our financial collaborators will appreciate the economics the aircraft permits.”

The airline has contracted Embraer for up to 15 E-Jets E2s - three confirmed orders for E190-E2 jets, plus purchase options for 12 more. The total value of the order is approximately $873 million. Also, Embraer is providing management for inventory of 300 critical “rotable” parts for Widerøe.

TAGS: Shop Operations
