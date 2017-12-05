Menu
USN F18 Super Hornet Boeing
The Boeing F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are more advanced versions of the original F/A-18 aircraft, outfitted with 20-mm guns for combat and able to carry air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface weapons.
News

Canada to Cancel $5.2B Boeing Fighter Jet Contract

Expected decision seen as response to Boeing’s trade-violation complaint that led to duties and penalties on Bombardier C-Series sales

The Canadian government is due to cancel a $5.23-billion purchase of eighteen F-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft, in apparent retaliation for Boeing Co.’s trade-violation complaint that led the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate sales of Bombardier C-Series passenger jets to Delta Air Lines.

Prompted by Boeing Co.’s complaint, Commerce in late September declared that a 2016 sale of 75 Bombardier C-Series jets to Delta violated fair-market pricing standards, and should incur a 219% trade duty on future sales of the aircraft. Now, Commerce has indicated that an anti-dumping penalty of 79.82% should be added to the duty.

Related: U.S. Seeks More in Penalties from Bombardier

Canada’s decision to cancel the Super Hornet purchase, which is reported by several sources citing information from the Liberal Party in Ottawa, also heightens manufacturers’ concerns about the ongoing review of NAFTA. The Trump Administration has fostered doubt about its commitment to the free-trade agreement, arguing it has had a negative effect on domestic manufacturing jobs.

The same sources also indicate Canada will buy a fleet of used F-18 fighter jets from Australia’s defense forces, jets that match the models that Canadian defense forces currently operate.

Related: Bombardier Still Suffering from Late Engine Deliveries

The F/A-18 is a twin-engine, supersonic combat aircraft that can operate as a fighter or attack jet. It has been in service since 1983 with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, and by the defense forces of many allied nations.

The Boeing F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet is a more advanced version of the original design, outfitted with 20-mm guns for combat and able to carry air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface weapons.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lockheed Martin has built 200 of the stealthenabled joint strike fighter and production rates are scheduled to increase significantly in the coming years
Lockheed Claims Continuing Progress in F-35 Cost-Cutting
Mar 21, 2017
The F414 is a 98kN afterburning turbofan engine used in military jets including the Boeing FA18EF Super Hornet
GE Notes Success with CMC for Engine Rotating Parts
Feb 12, 2015
More than 3100 GE F110 engines have been ordered worldwide since 1984 when the design was initially selected by the USAF making it the bestselling engine for Lockheed Martin F16CD fighter aircraft Eleven other nationrsquos air forces fly F110powered aircraft
GE Draws Pentagon Logistics Contract for Fighter Jet Engines
Feb 04, 2015
GE Aviation engine maintenance
GE Aviation, Praxair Start Up Jet-Engine Coatings Plant
Dec 04, 2017