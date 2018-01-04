Bombardier Showing New Business Jet to Potential Investors

Bombardier plans to exhibit full-scale mock-up of its forthcoming Global 7000 business jet later this month in Dubai,

The Bombardier Global 7000 and Global 8000 are ultra-long-range business jets under development by Bombardier Business Aircraft. Announced in 2010 and originally intended to make a commercial debut in 2016, the 7000 made its first flight in November of that year. It is now scheduled to appear in later this year. Unofficial estimates indicate Bombardier has logged about 200 orders for the Global 7000 and 8000 aircraft.

Bombardier calls Global 7000 “the world's largest purpose-built business jet”. It has a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a 7,400 nautical-mile range, making it feasible for private, intercontinental travel.

The full-size mock-up will be displayed at the Jetex Private Terminal in Dubai beginning January 11, until February 3. Jetex is an executive-aviation provider in the region, and “the Middle East represents a huge growth opportunity for aircraft manufacturing,” according to Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Khader Mattar, v.p. - Sales, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific & China. “We are excited that the mock-up will be on display in Dubai so that customers can discover why the Global 7000 aircraft offers the smoothest ride and is the perfect home away from home.”

Visitors to the exhibit will be able to explore the aircraft cabin, including a full-size kitchen, four living spaces, a, full-sized crew suite, and a luggage bay.