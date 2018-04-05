Bombardier, PSA Airlines Extend Maintenance Agreement

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft extended a heavy-maintenance agreement with PSA Airlines Inc. for the latter’s CRJ series aircraft, a program the two have had in place since 2005. PSA Airlines is a Dayton, Ohio-based subsidiary of American Airlines Group that operates regional and feeder services with a fleet of 126 CRJ200, CRJ700 and CRJ900 regional jets.

The maintenance services will be conducted by Bombardier Services Corporation at the West Virginia Air Center in Bridgeport, W.Va.

“PSA has seen tremendous growth over the past four years. We have tripled the size of our fleet and are well underway to our planned fleet of 150 CRJ aircraft. Our confidence in the West Virginia Air Center simplified our decision to extend our partnership,” stated Gary Pratt, Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering, PSA Airlines.