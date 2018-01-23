Menu
Bombardier BART rail car Bombardier Transportation
Bombardier Transportation is supplying 775 new rail cars to the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) for its ‘Fleet of the Future’.
News

Bombardier Delivers First Cars for New BART Fleet

Total 775 new Bay Area Rapid Transit rail cars will be built at Bombardier’s New York plant

The first 20 Bombardier Transportation rail cars are entering service for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) following comprehensive testing and earning certification from the California Public Utilities Commission. Bombardier is assembling 775 new rail cars for BART’s ‘Fleet of the Future’ at its U.S. manufacturing site in Plattsburgh, New York.

The full order is scheduled to be delivered by fall 2021.

The new cars will replace BART’s entire existing fleet and fulfill its projected ridership levels. Input from Bay Area citizens was incorporated to the new cars’ design. “Our customers are going to love these cars,” stated BART general manager Grace Crunican, and listing various design features of the new cars, including more entry/exit doors on each side, "next stop" information displays, comfortable seats, air conditioning, and more spaciousness.

“These cars are more energy-efficient and quieter than the old fleet,” she added.

The cars are powered by Bombardier Mitrac propulsion equipment with energy-efficient inverters and regenerative braking. The cars’ onboard systems will be integrated by the Mitrac train control and management system with internet protocol technology.

Bombardier also is manufacturing and 300 rail cars for New York City Transit, 468 rail cars for Société de transport de Montréal (as part of a consortium with Alstom), and 204 streetcars the Toronto Transit Commission.

Bombardier Transportation is headquartered in Berlin and develops complete transport systems, e-mobility technology, and maintenance services for rail and transit system operators in over 60 countries.

