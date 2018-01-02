Bombardier Confirms $2.2B EgyptAir Order

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has solidified an estimated $2.2-billion order from EgyptAir Holding Co. for 12 CS300 narrow-body jets and additional purchase rights for 12 more of the same aircraft. The delivery schedule for the new jets was not announced.

The C Series is a family of single-aisle, twin-engine, medium-range jets, introduced in 2016 and developed to compete with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 series. C Series aircraft incorporate advanced materials in an advanced aerodynamic design, powered by a set of Pratt & Whitney PW1500G geared turbofan engines. Bombardier claims the C Series aircraft delivers “a greater-than 10% unit cost advantage compared to similarly-sized, re-engined aircraft.”

Related: U.S. Upholds Import Tariff on Bombardier

The CS300 is configured to carry 130-160 passengers, and the smaller CS100 is configured for 108 to 133 passengers. To date, Bombardier has logged 360 net orders for the C Series. EgyptAir’s letter of intent for the new jets was placed in November, during the 2017 Dubai Air Show.

This order will enable EgyptAir to better serve domestic and regional destinations as well as several European and African destinations. The airline’s chairman and CEO stated that the new aircraft would aid its plans to serve domestic, European, and African destinations.

Related: New Bombardier Jet On Track, Despite "Isolated Event"

Last October, Bombardier agreed to set up a joint-venture with Airbus S.E. as its majority partner (50.01%) to manage the C Series. In addition to supporting the growth and progress of the C Series, the new partnership was seen as a strategic counter to U.S. import penalties on the jets sought by Boeing and authorized by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce

Airbus provides procurement, sales and marketing, and customer support expertise to the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), the entity that manufactures and sells the C Series. Bombardier owns 31% and Investissement Québec (a provincially chartered investment fund) holds 19% in the partnership.

“As we look back at the C Series successful entry in service, we are thrilled that its many achievements are paving the way to further success,” according to Fred Cromer, Bombardier president. “The aircraft is performing exceptionally well, the industry recognizes the C Series as best in class, and this order from another well-established airline is testament to its tremendous value.”