Menu
Boeing Defense MQ-25 UAV Boeing / Eric Shindelbower
This proposed MQ-25 unmanned aircraft system is completing engine runs before “deck handling” demonstrations begin next year, the developer noted.
News

Boeing Unveils Refueling Drone for Aircraft

US Navy RFQ seeks designs that will extend the combat range of carrier-based fighters

Boeing Defense, Space & Security released views of the unmanned aerial vehicle it will submit for consideration by the U.S. Navy in its request for proposals on a new fighter-jet refueling system.

The MQ-25 (or MQ-25A Stingray) is the U.S. Dept. of Defense’s is a planned, carrier-based unmanned combat aerial system. The proposals are due for submission on January 3. Other entries are expected from General Atomics and Lockheed Martin. Northrop Grumman had earlier entered the competition but withdrew its interest in October, indicating it would be unable to meet the terms of service.

Related: Boeing Expands Flight Testing for New USAF Tanker

Boeing did not elaborate on the UAV’s design or capabilities. It indicated the aircraft is completing engine runs now and will proceed to deck handling demonstrations early next year.

The U.S. Navy is seeking an unmanned refueling aircraft that will extend the combat range of several fighter aircraft, including the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler, and Lockheed Martin F-35C Joint Strike Fighter. The MQ-25 also will be expected to work within the USN’s established carrier-based catapult and launch and recovery systems. 

Related: $2.1-Billion Award to Boeing for 15 Refueling Jets

“Boeing has been delivering carrier aircraft to the Navy for almost 90 years,” stated Don ‘BD’ Gaddis, a retired admiral head for Boeing Defense’s Phantom Works refueling system program.

“Our expertise gives us confidence in our approach,” he continued. “We will be ready for flight testing when the engineering and manufacturing development contract is awarded.”

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The KC46A Pegasus tanker is a reconfiguration of the Boeing 767 twinengine widebody passenger jet that can refuel all US allied and coalition military aircraft and carry passengers cargo and patients
Boeing Wins $2.8-Billion Order for USAF Tankers
Aug 18, 2016
The KC130 is Lockheed Martindesigned and built extendedrange tanker aircraft a modified version of the C130 Hercules transport aircraft
Rolls-Royce Draws $372.5M Engine-Maintenance Contract
Apr 17, 2017
The MQ9 Reaper Predator B is an unmanned aerial vehicle developed for the US Air Force and described as ldquothe first hunterkiller UAV designed for longendurance highaltitude surveillancerdquo
GKN Aerospace Starts Producing Landing Gear for Drones
Apr 27, 2017
Bombardier CS300
U.S. Upholds Import Tariff on Bombardier
Dec 20, 2017