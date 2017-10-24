Boeing, Singapore Seal $13.8-Billion Order

Boeing Commercial Airplanes is celebrating a new $13.8-billion order from Singapore Airlines totaling 39 new jets — a deal announced in a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as witnesses to the contract signing by Singapore Airlines' CEO Goh Choon Phong and Boeing Commercial Airplanes' president/CEO Kevin McAllister. Other executives and directors of the OEM and airline were also present.

The order for 20 777-9 jets and 19 787-10 aircraft is a significant one for Boeing’s high-profile long-distance aircraft. The contract also includes options for the carrier to purchase six additional 777 and 787-10 aircraft, 12 jets in total.

Related: Boeing, Mitsubishi HI Agree on Cost Cuts for 787

Also, Singapore Airlines signed a 12-year TrueChoice™ Flight Hour agreement with GE Aviation for MRO services to its 45 GE9X engines, which will power the 777-9 aircraft. The services agreement is valued at more than $1.7 billion, according to GE Aviation. The 45 GE9X engines ordered earlier this by Singapore for 20 777-9 aircraft are valued at more than $2 billion, it added.

The White House ceremony highlighted the importance of international commerce to many hundreds of workers and suppliers attached to the 777 and 787 programs.

Related: For Boeing, 2016 Orders Fell but Deliveries Topped Target

The 777 is the world’s largest twin-engine aircraft, carrying up to 396 passengers for a range up to 8,555 nautical miles (9845 miles / 15,844 km).

The 787-10 is the final variant of the Dreamliner series to enter into production, and Singapore Airlines is set to be the launch customer for the aircraft in May 2018. It’s sometimes described as a “stretch” version of the 787-9, measuring 224-ft, 1-in. (68.30 m) in length and seating 330 passengers in a two-class cabin configuration. It will have a range of 6,430 nautical miles (or 7,400 miles / 11,910 km.)

Singapore Airlines has over 50 777s in service now. With a prior order for 30 787-10s, the airline now has 49 of the aircraft on order, making it the largest customer for this type. Boeing explained that the 787-10s will serve the airline's medium-range routes, and partner with the 777-9 for long-haul routes.