Boeing 737 MAX 7 / Southwest Airlines Boeing
Southwest Airlines has ordered 30 737 MAX 7 aircraft, and will be the launch customer for that variant of the narrow-body aircraft in January 2017. Boeing has increased the production rate for the 737 series to 47 jets per month.
Boeing Set Record for Jet Deliveries in 2017

The OEM continued to thrive on the strength of its 737 and 787 series, increasing its backlog to more than 5,800 jets

Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported its 2017 aircraft deliveries totaled 763 jets, with particularly strong results for its narrow-body 737 series and long-range 787 Dreamliner series. Boeing also noted its order backlog rose by 912 new aircraft, a total estimated to be worth $134.8 billion.

The totals prompted Boeing to claim it had “delivered more commercial airplanes than any manufacturer for the sixth consecutive year and set an industry record with 763 deliveries.” Rival jet-builder Airbus S.E. has not yet reported its 2017 deliveries and new-order results.

Boeing 2017 orders and deliveries

Boeing Commercial Airplanes claimed the 2017 title for aircraft deliveries, with strong results for its 737 and 787 programs.

Boeing’s impressive delivery results were led by its 737 series, which now operates at a rate of 47 aircraft per month as Boeing fills demand for the new 737 MAX version. The OEM delivered 529 new 737 jets last year, including 74 of the 737 MAX which had its first delivery in May 2017.

For the 787 Dreamliner series, Boeing made 136 deliveries of the twin-aisle aircraft during 2017.

As for new business, Boeing noted the 912 orders it drew during 2017 came from 71 customers and extended its backlog to a record 5,864 airplanes at the year’s end, which it estimated to represent about seven years of production at current assembly rates.

