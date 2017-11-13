Boeing Lists Chinese Orders Topping $44 Billion

Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported two significant orders from Chinese buyers, timed to coincide with a recent U.S. presidential trade mission to China and Southeast Asia. The first is a reported $37-billion contract from China Aviation Suppliers Holding Co. for 300 aircraft, both narrow-body and wide-body models. According to reports, the order could include up to 260 Boeing 737s and 40 787 Dreamliners and 777s.

"China is a valued customer and key partner, and we're proud that Boeing airplanes will be a part of its fleet growth for years to come," stated Commercial Airplanes president Kevin McAllister. "Boeing and China have a strong history of working together based on great mutual respect, and these orders build on that foundation."

CASC is the oldest of the commercial-aircraft leasing companies, established by China’s Civil Aviation Administration in 1980. It has framework agreements with both Boeing and its rival Airbus SAS,

Separately, Boeing announced a final order from CDB Aviation for 42 737 MAX 8 jets, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners. This contract had been announced as a “memorandum of understanding” in June, at the 2017 Paris Air Show, and now includes a conversion of six 737 MAX 8 orders to the 737 MAX 10 aircraft. The value is pegged at $7.4 billion.

CDB Aviation is a Dublin-based aircraft leasing and management company controlled by China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. Boeing revealed that CDB will be part of the launch customer group for the upcoming 737 MAX 10.

"The 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner are some of the most advanced, most fuel-efficient airplanes in the world today," stated CDB Aviation president and CEO Peter Chang. "We're confident that the reliability, efficiency and superior economics of the MAX and Dreamliner families will be very appealing to our customers.

"Being one of the launch customers of the MAX 10, and bringing the MAX family's orders over the 4,000 milestone, further demonstrates CDB Aviation's steadfast efforts to advance its global mission and deliver the latest technology aircraft to current and prospective customers," added Chang.