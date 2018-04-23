Menu
Embraer EjetE2 800.jpg Embraer
The proposed joint venture would have control over the Embraer civil aircraft design and manufacturing business — the third-largest in the world after Boeing and Airbus.
News

Boeing, Embraer Negotiating Final Terms for Joint Venture

The two jet builders are seeking an agreement with the Brazil government, concerning control of Embraer’s single-aisle commercial jet business

The Boeing Co and Embraer SA are reportedly closing in on a final agreement with the Brazilian government that would result in joint-venture ownership for the Embraer commercial aircraft business – a prospect that developed late last year.

Boeing reportedly is seeking to expand its share of the global commercial jet market; Embraer is the world’s third-largest civil aircraft manufacturer, with particular strength in regional and medium-range single-aisle jets.  The prospective combination has been compared to the last year’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Bombardier’s C Series program by Boeing’s main rival, Airbus SA.

Embraer is a formerly state-owned aircraft designer and builder, now privately controlled. However, the Brazilian government retains a “golden share” in the business, giving it authority over the sale of the controlling interest.

In January, Boeing proposed establishing a joint-venture with Embraer to operate that company’s commercial aircraft business. Embraer’s defense aircraft division would not be involved in the new venture, and reportedly the government’s golden share would be preserved in the joint-venture ownership.

The capitalization of the new firm is not known. Recent reports from Brazil suggest Boeing would hold an 80.01% share of the new venture and Embraer would hold 19.99%, and that this arrangement is supported by Brazil.

However, the governance for the new firm remains under negotiation. It’s unclear what other objectives the government may have for a final agreement. Labor union leaders recently accused Brazilian officials of negotiating against workers’ interests to sell a government stake in Embraer’s commercial aircraft business.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CFM International CFM56
FAA Orders Emergency Inspections of Jet Engines
Apr 21, 2018
CFM International CFM56
CFM Technicians Join Southwest to Investigate Engine Failure
Apr 18, 2018
Thinkstock heavy steel bars
Global Steel Demand Forecast to Expand Further
Apr 17, 2018
Rolls-Royce Nuclear rod contro lsys
Rolls-Royce Deal for China Nuclear Plant Controls
Apr 16, 2018