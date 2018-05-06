American Orders 30 Regional Jets for $1.4 Billion

American Airlines Inc. ordered more the $1.4 billion worth of new regional jets from two OEMs, assigning the total of 30 new aircraft to two of the airlines operating under its American Eagle brand. Dayton, O.-based PSA Airlines will operate 15 new CRJ900 regional jets ordered from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft; Fort Worth, Tex.-based Envoy Air will operate 15 new E175 jets ordered from Embraer SA.

Both aircraft models carry 76-90 passengers arranged as two cabins, signifying American Airline’s intention to increase the passenger-carrying capacity of its regional fleet to match its larger narrow-body fleet. Records show American has added nearly 200 new aircraft in that size range since 2015. It’s expected to retire its smaller regional jets as the new aircraft are introduced.

Embraer The Embraer E175 is a twin-engine regional jet that seats 76-88 passengers, and powered by two GE Aviation CF34-8C5 engines.

The order for 15 Bombardier CRJ900 jets is valued at $719 million, and includes options for 15 more aircraft of the same type. Bombardier noted American has selected aircraft that feature its new Atmosphère cabin, which aims to improve the passenger experience with more "living space", larger lavatories, and space for each passenger to carry and store an oversized roller bag within the cabin bins, reducing the need to check bags.

The Bombardier deliveries will begin during Q2 2019

The Embraer order is similar in that it calls for 15 new E175s, with options for 15 more. Its value is reported as $705 million at current list prices. The Embraer jets will be configured for 76 passengers.

American Airlines will take delivery of these E175s between March and November 2019.

Envoy Air currently lists 44 E175s in its fleet, and Embraer noted in combination with three earlier orders the latest contract will result in a total of 89 E175s for American Airlines subsidiaries.