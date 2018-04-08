American Airlines Orders $12B Worth of Boeing Jets

Boeing Commercial Airplanes will supply 22 787-8 Dreamliners and 25 787-9 Dreamliners to American Airlines following a new order, one that the OEM indicated is worth over $12 billion at list prices. The contract also includes options for 28 further of the long-range aircraft.

According to Boeing, the new order will more than double American Airlines’ fleet of 787 Dreamliners, and will make it the largest customer for the aircraft in the Western Hemisphere.

The 787 Dreamliner is a series of long-range passenger jets that Boeing calls its “most fuel-efficient commercial jet design,” with a structure that includes a large volume of composite materials that helps to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% versus similar-size jets. Advanced aerodynamics, more-electric systems, and turbofan jet engines add to the 787’s appeal to airlines.

The 787-8 has a capacity of 242 passengers and a range of 7,355 nautical miles (8,464 mi; 13,621 km.) The 787-9 carries about 290 passengers on routes of 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km.)

American previously ordered 42 787 Dreamliners and has been using the jets on routes connecting North America to Asia and Europe. That original order is still in the process of being completed, Boeing noted.

"This new order is a powerful endorsement of the 787 family's unique passenger appeal and unmatched ability to help airlines open new routes and grow profitably," stated Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister.

To power the new 787s. American Airlines American Airlines chose GE Aviation GEnx-1B engines, and signed a TrueChoice™ Overhaul agreement with GE for MRO on those engines for up to 20 years. According to GE Aviation, the total value of its order exceeds $6.5 billion.