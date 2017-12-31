Menu
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 Airbus
Frontier Airlines will be one of the recipients of new aircraft from the IndiGo Partners order. The U.S. low-cost carrier will take 100 A320neo and 34 Airbus A321neo jets, and converted its existing order for the Airbus A319neo to orders for the Airbus A320neo. Deliveries will be staged from 2021 through 2026.
News

Airbus Secures $49.5B Order for 430 Jets

Largest contract in Airbus history raises interest in annual contest among OEMs for most new orders

Airbus S.E. confirmed an estimated $49.5-billion contract for 430 aircraft from Indigo Partners, a Phoenix-based private-equity fund that operates four low-cost airlines, including Denver-based Frontier Airlines. The contract had been announced as a "memorandum of understanding" during November at the 2017 Dubai Air Show.

At that time, Airbus described the Indigo order as the largest in its history.

Related: OEMs Record Billions in New Orders from the Middle East

The confirmation of the order prompted some analysts to comment that Airbus may edge rival Boeing Commercial Airplanes in their annual competition to post the highest number of new orders. Airbus also recently reported orders for 100 new aircraft from two other leasing firms, AerCap and China Aircraft Leasing.

Indigo ordered 274 A320neo and 156 A321neo aircraft, to be assigned to Frontier Airlines (100 A321neo jets); Hungary’s Wizz Air (72 A320neos and 74 A321neos); Chile’s JetSmart (56 A320neos and 14 A321neos); and Mexico’s Volaris (46 A320neos and 34 A321neos.)

Related: Airbus U.S. Assembly Line Delivers First A321

The A320neo aircraft are single-aisle jets reintroduced by Airbus in 2014 with a choice of CFM International LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1000G turbofan engines.

Indigo managing partner Bill Franke indicated that engine selections for the 430 jets will be made later.

The A320neo family also incorporates other changes to the aircraft and wings to improve fuel efficiency.

“These customer-friendly and efficient A320neo family aircraft form a great platform for continued growth for our family of ultra-low-cost airlines,” Franke stated.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Airbus A321neo ACF / Qatar Airways
Airbus Books $6.35B Order from Qatar Airways
Dec 27, 2017
Bombardier CS300
U.S. Upholds Import Tariff on Bombardier
Dec 20, 2017
Airbus A321neo, Delta
Delta Orders 100 More Jets from Airbus
Dec 14, 2017
Pratt & Whitney GTF geared turbofan engine
Airbus Delivers First A321neo with New Pratt & Whitney Engine
Sep 07, 2017