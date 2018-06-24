Menu
A320 jet, CSeries jet head to head Airbus
Airbus plans to expand C Series production at an assembly line at Mobile, Ala., where it builds A320 series aircraft – which will reduce the prospect of import tariffs for U.S. buyers.
News

Airbus, Bombardier Co-Op Approaching Touchdown

New partners expect to compete for share of expanding market for single-aisle, medium-range commercial jets

Airbus S.E. will land its majority stake (50.01%) in the C Series narrow-body jet program on July 1, sooner than had been expected when the deal was announced in October 2017. Bombardier Inc., which developed the C Series program in partnership with a Quebec provincial development fund, will hold a 31% stake, and Investissement Québec (IQ) will hold 19%.

The C Series describes two twin-engine, medium-range aircraft designed by Bombardier Aerospace, the 108- to 133-seat CS100 and the 130- to 160-seat CS300. The latter started commercial service in July 2016, with Swiss Air, and the former in December 2016, with Air Baltic. A total of 402 C Series jets have been ordered to date, with 32 delivered so far.

The new C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP) forecasts that the C Series is “positioned to capture a large percentage of the estimated 6,000 aircraft needed in this market segment over the next 20 years.”

The C Series competes for market share with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 series, and the partnership between Airbus and Bombardier has intensified the rivalry between Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus has indicated it will introduce greater efficiency to the program by enhancing the efficiency of the supply chain and improving access to customers. Notably, Airbus plans to expand C Series production by installing a new assembly line at Mobile, Ala., where it has been assembling A320 series aircraft for U.S. carriers since 2015.

"The strength of the entire Airbus organization will be behind the C Series,” stated Airbus CEO Tom Enders. "Not only will that enable this outstanding aircraft to fulfill its market potential, but we are convinced the addition of the C Series to our overall aircraft product offering brings significant value to Airbus, our customers and shareholders."

The CSALP will be headquartered in Montreal, and Bombardier will continue its current funding plan for the program.

TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GE Jenbacher Industrial Gas Engine
GE Selling Distributed Power Business for $3.25 Billion
Jun 25, 2018
Mazak, Inabe Japan plant assembly area
Mazak Starts Up New Smart Factory
Jun 21, 2018
Boeing 767 FedEx Express
FedEx Express Orders $6.6 Billion in Boeing Freighters
Jun 20, 2018
Ford truck grill
Ford, VW Working Together on Commercial Vehicles
Jun 19, 2018