TBT two-spindle ML200 drilling machine TBT
A view into a TBT two-spindle ML200 for drilling workpiece shanks. From left to right: Device, drill bush carrier with immersion sleeves, spindle head. For drilling depths >200 mm, the user retrofits the drill bush carrier to the sealing case process. In this case, a steady can be mounted as well.
Machining / Cutting

Tool Shanks with Interior Cooling for Deep Drilling

Tool shanks have become complex workpieces because the coolant must be optimally fed to the edges of drilling or milling tool.

Cutting tools increasingly work with an interior cooling system. Manufacturing tool shanks for these systems is difficult because cooling channels with a high length-to-diameter ratio have to be drilled. For some variants, the tool designers even call for drilling of inclined holes. TBT Tiefbohrtechnik, a developer of “deep drilling” technology, reported it has devised a special tool to drill with single lip drills.

