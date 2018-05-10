Tool Shanks with Interior Cooling for Deep Drilling

Cutting tools increasingly work with an interior cooling system. Manufacturing tool shanks for these systems is difficult because cooling channels with a high length-to-diameter ratio have to be drilled. For some variants, the tool designers even call for drilling of inclined holes. TBT Tiefbohrtechnik, a developer of “deep drilling” technology, reported it has devised a special tool to drill with single lip drills.
