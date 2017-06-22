Menu
European machine tool exports are likely to grow to 212 million in 2017 due to ldquodigitizationrdquo and a reputation for highquality standards according to Starrag AGrsquos vice chairman Dr Frank Brinken who also is chairman of the CECIMO Economic Committee

European machine tool exports are likely to grow to $21.2 million in 2017, due to “digitization” and a reputation for high-quality standards, according to Starrag AG’s vice chairman Dr. Frank Brinken, who also is chairman of the CECIMO Economic Committee.

Machining / Cutting

EU Machine Tool Builders See Growth, Seek ‘Freer’ Data

CECIMO offers positive outlook despite weak global industrial demand Sector to grow 4%, nearing $28B Regional industry beats global average Discourages data-access regulation

The coalition of European machine-tool builders’ trade association, CECIMO, issued a generally positive forecast for 2017, pegging machine-tool production in the region to increase 4% over last year and to surpass €25 billion ($27.9 billion.)

The Brussels-based association includes trade associations representing 1,500 companies in 15 countries, more than 80% of which qualify as small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs.) These producers account for more than 99% of all machine-tool production in Europe and 30% worldwide.

CECIMO noted the improvement it forecasts for this year will play out in the context of a “feeble international environment”: this is notable because most European developers and suppliers of machine tools and related products and technologies rely heavily on exports outside the region, particularly to Asia and the Americas.

Exports from the European machine tool industry declined 3% year-over-year in 2016, but in fact this result was better than the global average, CECIMO noted, as the global machine-tool sector declined by about 7%.

In addition, while global machine-tool consumption decreased 6-8% year-over-year in 2016, machine-tool manufacturers within the CECIMO countries exported machine tools with a total estimated value of €18.3 billion ($20.4 billion) in 2016. Forecasting 2017 exports is difficult, it warned, but offered that if global trade regulations remain in place CECIMO exports are likely to grow to €19 billion ($21.2 million.) Among the reasons for this are, according to Starrag AG’s Dr. Frank Brinken, are that “digitization and future proven high-quality standards increase the attractiveness of the European machine-tool portfolio in foreign markets.”

As for trade within the EU, machine tool demand will be shaped by equipment modernization previously postponed capital investments moving forward. Total European consumption is seen exceeding €18 billion euro ($20.1 million) this year

At this level of demand, the EU would represent 26% of global machine-tool consumption, and expand the regional consumption rate by nearly 3.5%.

CECIMO also issued a statement of policy on digital manufacturing and industrial connectivity — and the need for tax and regulatory policies that will encourage greater regional investment in manufacturing operations. This would include lenient regulations on and a “top down approach” data-access rights. “Access to data generated by machines is defined by bilateral contracts between businesses, which seems to work sufficiently well for now,” according to CECIMO.

It also offered the opinion that “the data economy” cannot be built at a national level, and so the EU should encourage free flow of data across the region, and expand efforts to promote data exchange between countries in and outside the region.

“We are glad to see that European policy-makers put connectivity in industrial context at the forefront, and that they foresee a dialogue with trade associations for a EU framework on machine-generated data,” conceded CECIMO director general Filip Geerts. “Yet, we remind policy-makers that industrial data mirrors processes, products, and systems, so it’s context-sensitive and often contains trade secrets.

“The goal is not to implement new premature rules, but rather, to increase our companies’ technical and organizational capacity. Together with policy-makers we should generate a common understanding fit for the digital era,” Geerts concluded.

TAGS: Shop Operations News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The European machine tool industry has supported the EUrsquos ldquoEcodesign Directiverdquo mdash a policy setting mandatory requirements for energyusing and energyrelated products sold in all 28 member states However in its yearend statement the industryrsquos representative body emphasized it is developing ldquoserious concernsrdquo about the programrsquos applicability to industries that are based on products that ldquounique custommade and built to respond to our customersrsquo specific demandsrdquoAcc
Global Industrial Decline Felt by EU Machine Tool Sector
Dec 06, 2015
ldquoWe are glad to see that the machine tool consumption in Europe shows good pacerdquo commented Dr Frank Brinken chairman of the CECIMO Economic Committee and vicechairman of Starrag Holding AG ldquoUpgrading and modernizing its production base is an essential condition to keep the competitiveness of European manufacturing sector at high levelsrdquo
Despite Concerns, Solid Outlook for EU Machine Tool Sector
Jun 22, 2016
SLM Solutions is a developer of laserbased additive manufacturing machines for precision metal parts offering single or multiplelaser configurations The Luumlbeck Germanybased company recently deflected a takeover attempt by General Electric which instead agreed to take a majority stake in Concept Laser GmbH for 599 million
EU Machine Tool Builders Working to Fast-Track 3DP
Nov 08, 2016
The ldquoJoint Declaration for an Ambitious EU Industrial Strategyrdquo results from an effort by manufacturers to persuade EU policymakers and regulators to take a strategic approach to improving the regionrsquos industrial economics
EU Machine Tool Builders Commit to New Industrial Strategy
Mar 03, 2017