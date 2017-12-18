Menu
Winsert custom fixture DP Technology
A custom fixture machined by Winsert to support five-axis machining of a part that requires very high tolerances and experiences high tool forces during machining.
Machining / Cutting

Challenging Metals, from Start to Finishing

Winsert’s precision-alloy castings start as complex designs that become demanding production programs, and a flexible CAM makes everything come out right.

Not all cast parts are created equal. In some industries, components made from standard-issue materials just don’t have what it takes to perform over the long-term in demanding applications. Depending on the application, sometimes what’s needed a component that can withstand tougher-than-usual conditions. Those applications are the ones Winsert wants to fill.

Register to view the full article

Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Seco Tools CS300
Cutting Tool Consumption Quickening Through October
Dec 13, 2017
Taiyo Koki CVG vertical universal grinding machine
U.S. Machine Tool Orders Grew Again in October
Dec 11, 2017
Aluminum bar stock
Which Aluminum Grade Is Right for Your Machining Process?
Dec 07, 2017
GE Aviation engine maintenance
GE Aviation, Praxair Start Up Jet-Engine Coatings Plant
Dec 04, 2017