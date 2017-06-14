DeburringEXPO | Oct. 10 2017

The trade fair for deburring technology and precision surfaces is a customized event for precision surface finishing. Ever stricter requirements for quality and precision, new materials and increasing cost pressure are drawing more and more attention to the deburring and rounding processes, as well as precision surfaces in the manufacturing industries.
Trade Fair for Deburring Technology & Precision Surfaces
October 10th - 12th, 2017
Exhibition Centre Karlsruhe
Festplatz 9
Rheinstetten, Baden-Württemberg 76137
Germany
www.deburring-expo.de/en/home/
DeburringEXPO shows innovative solutions for these quality-relevant manufacturing steps and offers knowledge transfer on basics and practical examples of application engineering.