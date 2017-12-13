Reading the direction of manufacturing technologies demands more than an understanding of the capabilities of information technology, network design and performance, and automation, to list a few of the influential factors at work. A forecaster also has to understanding the various markets’ requirements and the timing of new technological developments. Antony Bourne, the Global Industry Director of Industrial and High-Tech Manufacturing for enterprise-software developer
Thinkstock
Three Game-Changers for Manufacturing in 2018
IoT being built into product design… manufacturers adopting a more service-centric business model… and 3D printing reaching the tipping point of realizing business benefits on a large scale.
Register to view the full article
Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.
0 comments
Hide comments