Last-iin First-out inventory
The job of an inventory manager is to guide the enterprise toward proper financial decisions about handling inventory — raw materials, finished goods, or products in some in-between state.
Enterprise Data

The P’s and Q’s of Inventorying

Does it make more sense for a manufacturing enterprise to use a perpetual or a periodic inventory plan? The answer may depend on how to set the right inventory levels, and how to manage "unplanned" demand.

Manufacturing businesses prioritizes processes, optimizing them to achieve specific outcomes, and even developing strategies to arrive at desired results. Managing inventory is no less of a process than material selection or machine set-up. It’s critical to understand the principles of inventorying — the P’s and Q’s. From there, it’s possible to develop the right strategies for the business and incorporate that strategy into the business practices.

