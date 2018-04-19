The P’s and Q’s of Inventorying

Manufacturing businesses prioritizes processes, optimizing them to achieve specific outcomes, and even developing strategies to arrive at desired results. Managing inventory is no less of a process than material selection or machine set-up. It’s critical to understand the principles of inventorying — the P’s and Q’s. From there, it’s possible to develop the right strategies for the business and incorporate that strategy into the business practices.
Register to view the full article
Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.
0 comments
Hide comments