Menu
Symmedia connection Symmedia
“The secure interconnection of machines is the basis of the future development of industrial processes, commonly described as Industry 4.0,” according to GF Machining Solutions.
Enterprise Data

GF Buys Machine Connectivity Software Developer

Symmedia — a big player in factory digitalization — will offer digitalization capabilities to machine tool builder, buyers

Machine tool developer and manufacturer GF Machining Solutions is buying Symmedia GmbH, a privately-owned software developer that specializes in machine connectivity systems. Connecting machines with security is “the basis of the future development of industrial processes,” according to GF’s statement, in which it also described the acquired company as “a key player in factory digitalization.”

GF Machining Solutions CEO Yves Sera noted that Symmedia will “allow us to speed up and widen the range of the digital solutions we offer to our customers.”

The value of the purchase was not revealed.

Other machine tool builders and CNC developers are making similar efforts to customize their technologies’ digitalization functions and capabilities. For example, in addition to developing connectivity programming and devices, Mazak is adapting its manufacturing network to take advantage of the Industry 4.0 initiative.

GFMS is widely recognized for its high-performance milling machines and electric-discharge machines. Notably, however, last year it acquired Microlution Inc., a Chicago-based developer of micromachining products incorporating milling and laser technologies. Now, it emphasizes that adding Symmedia is a move “in line with its strategy to digitalize its offering.”

Symmedia has 60 employees, and it has developed program software for more than 15,000 machines over 20 years in business.

It will continue to support and develop connectivity solutions for all types and all brands of machines and factory equipment, and GF Machining Solutions will use Symmedia technology to accelerate its digital transformation by offering complete solutions for factory connectivity in industrial environments.

Symmedia will retain its current management and headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany.

TAGS: Machining / Cutting Automation and Robotics
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Automated digital manufacturing of automation
HP and Deloitte Packaging "Digital Transformation" for Manufacturers
Aug 24, 2017
676261210.jpg
Is On-Demand Manufacturing the Next Industrial Trend?
Aug 17, 2017
Documentation is a critical part of doing business for manufacturers and as electronic documents are now standard document management systems are designed to organize and manage these documents
How DMS Resolves Manufacturing's Big Issues
Jul 17, 2017
Smart Machine Shop concept
Smart Manufacturing Improves Energy Efficiency
Apr 13, 2017