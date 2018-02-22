Bombardier Adopts Siemens for New Product Development

Commercial aircraft builder Bombardier Inc. has adopted Siemens PLM Software’s Teamcenter platform for product lifecycle management, intending to improve its engineering processes, support existing products, and optimize its product development processes. PLM software is used by manufacturers and other industrial enterprises to coordinate projects’ technical and performance requirements with cost and scheduling needs.

Siemens PLM lists the aerospace and defense sector among its specialized business segments, with further specification for airframes, space systems, aircraft engines, and avionics, among others.

Teamcenter integrates information and data for programs across mechanical, electrical, systems, software and wire harnesses, for visibility and traceability throughout each stage of the development process. Along with using a digital twin and a global process, the software plafform can improve the quality of information available to Bombardier and provide an integrated execution strategy.

“Using Teamcenter to establish an integrated solution spanning across engineering disciplines and downstream users could facilitate the use of consistent processes and leverage collaboration across the enterprise,” stated Brigitte Larivière, of Bombardier Information Solutions.

In addition to commercial aircraft, Bombardier builds business aircraft and offers a range of airframe engineering capabilities. It also has a transportation business that develops railroad vehicles, rail systems, and rail control technology.