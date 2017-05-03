Skills Shortage is a ‘Crisis’ for Tool-and-Die Makers, OEMs

Blame it on NAFTA or lax trade enforcement, but the “Made in the USA” journey has domestic roadblocks, too. Here’s one: the skilled workers who make the molds and tools used in automotive parts manufacturing and assembly are on the fast track to extinction.

Nearly 75% of tool and die makers are over age 45, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only 2% are younger than 35. Two out of five are either already eligible to retire, or will be in the next 5 to 7 yea