Reviewing New Tooling, Workholding Developments

The work of a CNC machine is a symphony of highly analyzed and coordinated steps – and none analyzed more or coordinated with greater precision than activity at the end of a spindle. Cutting, as well as turning, grinding, drilling, boring, honing and various other steps is where all the engineering of the product, the process, the machine and its component systems are proven. The tools themselves represent a summation of material science, physics, geometry, and calculus. The holding and fixturing systems represent more research, development, and shop experience.

In the first three months of this year the world’s tooling and workholding technology developers have introduced a wave of new products and designs for machine shops seeking better performance from their CNC machines, and better results for their customers. Have a look …