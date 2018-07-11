Menu
Cutting Tools

Just the Right Tools for Every Job

Lach Diamond contour-profiled grinding wheel
Start Slideshow
Every machining job is a specialty machining job to the operators setting it up.

Every machining job is a specialty machining job to the operators setting it up. Once the job has been programmed, the task remains for the operator to put the right tools and workholding devices in place, to ensure the job is run optimally. At IMTS 2018, the selection of “just the right” tools and other devices will be vast — ready for discovery or rediscovery by shop owners and managers, as well as operators.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Machining / Cutting Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Vomat closeup
Understanding the Role for ISO Standards for Machine Tools
Jun 27, 2018
JM Perfmance Products Retention Knobs, group
Could a Less-than-$100 Part Save U.S. Manufacturing?
Jun 14, 2018
Kennametal KNS Narrow Slotting cutting
Cutting Tool Consumption Slower, but Up 9.6% YTD
Jun 13, 2018
00_060618AM-HoffmanTool24.jpg
Getting the Right Tools to the Right Worker, Faster
Jun 06, 2018