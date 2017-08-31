Menu
Collis tapered toolholders group Collis Toolholder
Collis Toolholder manufactures devices certified to AT3 or better, and claims it is the only supplier that can make that assertion.
Cutting Tools

High-Speed Machining Demands a High-End Toolholder

Choosing the right fixturing device will mean greater precision, longer tool life, and lower machining costs

Any machinist will tell you that in precision cutting, turning, grinding, and boring procedures, the role of a reliable toolholder cannot be overstated. The quality of the device used to fix tools and inserts is even more important when precision machining must be done at higher speeds. High-speed machining is typical in aerospace and medical equipment manufacturing, where machinists often work with "exotic" or precision alloys, and harder metals like titanium alloys. 

However, w

Register to view the full article

Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Machining / Cutting Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Collis toolholders exceed industry ldquoATrdquo standards for precision fit in the spindle These standards are an ANSIASME specification ASME B5502009 and indicate the tolerances that must be met in relation to the taper angle
Finding Specialty Toolholders to Improve Cycle Time
Jul 03, 2017
A Deeper Look at ‘Precision’ Toolholders
A Deeper Look at ‘Precision’ Toolholders
Mar 29, 2017
JM Performance Products retention knob
Is This Design Flaw Reducing Machine Shop Productivity?
Aug 21, 2017
B777X
Boeing Expands Precision Machining for Titanium Parts
Aug 17, 2017