BIG Kaiser introduced a new modular round chamfering too: The R-Cutter CKB3 and CKB5 are ultra-high-feed front- and back-radius chamfering mills that feature high rake angles to reduce cutting resistance and minimize burr generation. The R-Cutter CKB Type offers a novel insert geometry, for exceptional sharpness, and the radius chamfering mill is offered as a four-insert design to cut in the tightest of spaces and for higher feed rates. The CKB connection is equipped with a floating drive pin that engages on both sides into respective pockets in the mating part. The tapers on the pins and the angles on the pockets are engineered to permit an automatic balancing of the two resulting torsional forces.
Cutting Tool Demand Up Again on Manufacturing Expansion

January demand up 4.9% month over month, up 6.1% year over year

U.S. manufacturers’ cutting-tool consumption rose to $183.61 million during January, an increase of 4.9% from December, and up 6.1% from January 2017. The results continue to demonstrate expanding manufacturing production for machine shops and similar operations, as cutting tools represent “a primary consumable in the manufacturing process,” according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute and AMT – the Assn. for Manufacturing Technology, which present the monthly Cutting Tool Market Report.

The CTMR is based on the figures reported by participating companies, and represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools.

“The boom in domestic and global manufacturing has continued to show positive growth for the cutting-tool industry,

“The boom in domestic and global manufacturing has continued to show positive growth for the cutting-tool industry. This is causing increasing pressure on cutting-tool capacity and raw material sourcing, but these are good problems and are welcomed by the industry,” stated Brad Lawton, chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group.

In their joint release AMT and USCTI quoted an analyst who said the January results “demonstrate the ongoing improvement in manufacturing activity that continued throughout 2017.

“Sales increased 4.9% percent month-over-month in January and rose 6.1% percent over the same period a year ago,” stated Eli Lustgarten, president at ESL Consultants, “supporting our belief that the industrial sector will continue to strengthen as the year progresses.”

Lustgarten also noted that Institute for Supply Management’s February Manufacturing Index confirmed new orders and production “remain at very strong levels, building a backlog and pointing toward rising industrial production and higher capacity utilization as the year progresses. With an improving global backdrop, the cutting-tool sector is headed toward another banner year with sales gain approaching if not exceeding 10%.”

