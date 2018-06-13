Menu
Kennametal KNS Narrow Slotting cutting Kennametal
The new Kennametal Narrow Slotting (KNS) indexable cutter has a Double-V design for secure insert retention. A combination of radial and axial positioning improves tool life and part accuracy. The KNS accommodates insert slot widths from 1.6 to 6.4 mm (0.063- 0.250 in.) Inserts are available in single- or double-ended cutting edges with either a flat or full radiused cutting edge.
Cutting Tools

Cutting Tool Consumption Slower, but Up 9.6% YTD

Demand totaled $203.68 million in April, -1.6% from March, +21.2% over te April 2017 consumption

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly from March to April according to the results of the monthly Cutting Tool Market Report (CTMR), a monthly log of cutting-tool consumption as an indicator of manufacturing activity across a wide range of industries. Manufacturers consumed $203.68 million worth of cutting tools during April, 1.6% less than in March, but the latest figure also represents a 21.2% rise over the April 2017 consumption total.

Through the first four months of this year, U.S. manufacturers’ cutting-tool consumption totals $784.69 million, a 9.6% increase over the January-April 2017 period.

USCTI / AMTCTMR chart for April 2018

Cutting-tool consumption is comparable to shipments of durable goods as an indicator of manufacturing activity. The chart shows the most recent 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders.

Related: Machine Tool Orders Drop, but ‘Growth Trajectory’ in Place

“April results trended down slightly, but that does not indicate the cutting-tool market is softening,” stated Philip Kurtz, president of the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI), which jointly issues the CTMR with AMT – the Association for Manufacturing Technology

“The year-over-year and year-to-date results reflect a very healthy market,” Kurtz continued. “Metal cutting shops have strong backlogs that will carry well into the future and the need for cutting tools will follow. Taking those much-needed summer vacations may be a challenge, but being busy is a good problem to have.”

Related: Strong Forecast for EU Machine Tool Orders

Data presented in the CTMR is based on the actual totals reported by participating cutting-tool manufacturers, and represent the majority of the U.S. market for those products.

Sales of cutting tools are an indicator of current manufacturing activity, as those products represent “a primary consumable in the manufacturing process,” according to the CTMR authors.

According to Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, cited by USCTI and AMT, “growth in cutting tools (demand) is outpacing the solid momentum from the broader durable goods category, which has seen shipments rise 7% year to date. A 9% gain in year-to-date durable goods orders points to solid momentum in the second half of 2018.”

TAGS: News Machining / Cutting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
00_060618AM-HoffmanTool24.jpg
Getting the Right Tools to the Right Worker, Faster
Jun 06, 2018
Hainbuch America centroteX System
Getting to the Point of Reliable Machining
Jun 06, 2018
SW plug-play cell 1
Robotics Change the Whole Set-Up
May 30, 2018
0518-BRM-PlanarHoning-800.jpg
Planar Honing Offers a New Angle for Surface Finishing
May 15, 2018