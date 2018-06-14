Menu
JM Perfmance Products Retention Knobs, group JM Performance Products
JM Performance Products’ High Torque retention knobs increase rigidity for toolholders, without over-tightening, which may prevent full contact and proper seating.
Cutting Tools

Could a Less-than-$100 Part Save U.S. Manufacturing?

Proper seating of toolholders would lower labor costs per part, allow for more competitive bidding on jobs, increase profit margins, and reduce the need to invest in new capital equipment to meet production demands.

For decades, the U.S. has been “bleeding” manufacturing jobs to overseas companies. Now, a less-than-$100 part that some say is robbing machining operations of 20-30% in productivity may be the key to changing that equation. Having lost so many order for low-cost parts, U.S. manufacturers have been largely relegated to short-order production runs of more complex, precision parts for aerospace, medical devices, and Tier 2 and 3 automotive customers.

Register to view the full article

Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Machining / Cutting Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kennametal KNS Narrow Slotting cutting
Cutting Tool Consumption Slower, but Up 9.6% YTD
Jun 13, 2018
00_060618AM-HoffmanTool24.jpg
Getting the Right Tools to the Right Worker, Faster
Jun 06, 2018
Hainbuch America centroteX System
Getting to the Point of Reliable Machining
Jun 06, 2018
SW plug-play cell 1
Robotics Change the Whole Set-Up
May 30, 2018