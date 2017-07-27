Menu
Mazak Florence Ky iSmart Factory This machine tool manufacturing plant in Florence, Ky., is the primary example of the Mazak’s iSMART Factory concept.
Automation and Robotics

Mazak Adds Another Plant to its Smart Network

Machine tool builder expands IoT-connected factory concept to Japanese manufacturing plant

Machine tool giant Mazak has passed another milestone in its embrace of “smart manufacturing” with full digitization of its manufacturing plant at Oguchi, Japan. The manufacturer emphasizes data analysis and machine connectivity in its designs — specifically using the MTConnect® open communications protocol and customized data-collection technology — and applies these in its own machine tool production processes, too.

“There is little doubt in the industry that MTConnect will soon be the standard worldwide and the foundation of tomorrow’s digitized manufacturing operations,” stated chairman Brian Papke. “At Mazak, we’ve experienced double-digit increases in productivity and machine utilization in each facility immediately after the implementation of digital process monitoring through MTConnect and our SmartBox technology.”

SmartBox is a network device that collects data from and supplies information to individual machines, and communicates with a wider network via the open protocol.

Oguchi is one of five Mazak plants in Japan, its headquarters location and the site of its R&D operations. The plant manufactures a range of horizontal and multi-tasking machines. A new plant Mazak is building at Inabe City, southwest of Tokyo, is designed according to the "iSMART Factory" concept and will begin producing machine tools in 2019.

Mazak’s first iSMART Factory is its plant in Florence, Ky., which manufactures the complete line of Mazak machine tools. The plant is organized as a series of advanced manufacturing cells and production systems in order to maximize productivity and flexibility. The MTConnect protocol links the machines, work cells, individual devices, and discrete processes, collecting process and product data from each one.

The iSMART Factory concept achieves “free-flow data sharing,” to optimize manufacturing by coordinating all available technology, information, and resources, in line with the theories projected as the industrial Internet of Things (IoT).

In addition to its two ISMART Factories and the one in development, Mazak indicated it would report further details in September.

TAGS: Machining / Cutting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Robots do not have personalities but the workers who have experience working with these robots often begin to assign a type of character to their quotcoworkersquot
How to Manage Humans and Robots
Jul 19, 2017
OC Robotics develops snakearm robots for working in confined and hazardous spaces They are guided by wire ropes and controlled by proprietary software to traverse cluttered environments and conduct activities such as inspection fastening and cleaning
GE Aviation Buys Robotics Developer
Jun 12, 2017
11 Tools and Technologies to Boost Machine Shop Performance
11 Tools and Technologies to Boost Machine Shop Performance
Apr 20, 2017
Smart Manufacturing Improves Energy Efficiency
Smart Manufacturing Improves Energy Efficiency
Apr 12, 2017