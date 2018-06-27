The fastest growing area of manufacturing technology is the wide-open space between CNC machines and the Cloud where production data, performance data, work-in-progress data, and ultimately new-order data are waiting to be located, referenced, collected, and posted. All of the systems and technologies that make manufacturing more reliable, more productive — faster — are at work in that space, and will be available for discovery at IMTS 2018. Following here is a sample of such technologies, products that not only maximize the potential of manufacturing technologies but of the shops that adopt them and the programmers that make them work.