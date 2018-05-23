Menu
Bonsai, Siemens teams training CNC machine Bonsai
Siemens technicians drew on CNC process simulation data and applied Bonsai’s AI engine to build a predictive model that calibrated the first axis on a five-axis machine in 13 seconds. Then, it was able to recalibrate a similar machine it had not seen in simulation, proving the adaptability of a single model for a range of machines.
Automation and Robotics

Calibration Provides Real-Life Proof of AI Potential

Siemens technicians taught their CNC to recalibrate a five-axis machine in a “proof of concept” that’s 30x faster than human expertise

Updates comprise the daily task list of every manufacturing operation: updating CAM programs, updating work orders and production records, and so on. The best example is CNC machine calibration to ensure all the components and functions are operating at anticipated geometrical and dynamic settings.

Register to view the full article

Sign up for a FREE membership to AmericanMachinist.com and receive access to this article along with exclusive metalworking and machining reports and other content.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Enterprise Data CAD and CAM Machining / Cutting Shop Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
RockfordSys-robot-800.jpg
Five Trends to Watch in Machine Safeguarding
Mar 07, 2018
Siemens Simatic IPC377E
Making Manufacturing Technology Smarter, Faster in 2018
Jan 18, 2018
Thinkstock 3DP image / 629461782
Three Game-Changers for Manufacturing in 2018
Dec 13, 2017
Siemens NX CAM robot programming
New CAM Expands Functions for Digitalizing Machine Shops
Nov 22, 2017